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Congress leader flags ‘manipulation’ in BMC’s SWM contracts, seeks probe

In a letter to Standing Committee chairman Prabhakar Shinde, Azmi sought withdrawal of the SWM tender proposal from Wednesday’s meeting agenda, alleging that officials handling the process took contradictory positions while evaluating bids

Published on: Jul 15, 2026 08:28 AM IST
By Linah Baliga
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Mumbai: Alleging irregularities and suspected manipulation in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) area-based solid waste management (SWM) tender process, Congress corporator Ashraf Azmi has urged the civic body’s Standing Committee to scrap the ongoing exercise, invite fresh tenders and order a departmental inquiry into the role of officials.

Congress leader flags ‘manipulation’ in BMC’s SWM contracts, seeks probe
Congress leader flags ‘manipulation’ in BMC’s SWM contracts, seeks probe

In a letter to Standing Committee chairman Prabhakar Shinde, Azmi sought withdrawal of the SWM tender proposal from Wednesday’s meeting agenda, alleging that officials handling the process took contradictory positions while evaluating bids.

According to the letter, the SWM department had initially recommended awarding the contract to the second-lowest bidder, PWG (JV), citing a tender condition that barred a single contractor from being allotted more than two works.

Azmi, however, claimed that Shinde directed officials to revise the proposal in favour of the lowest eligible bidder, Metro Waste Handling Pvt Ltd. Despite this, the deputy chief engineer (SWM Planning) allegedly resubmitted the proposal in favour of PWG (JV) before the standing committee on June 3.

The proposal was subsequently returned after the committee members objected, observing that negotiating with the L2 bidder would violate Central Vigilance Commission guidelines.

Azmi alleged that the deputy chief engineer later changed his recommendation without explaining the reversal and backed Metro Waste Handling Pvt Ltd instead.

He claimed that the company’s original bid was above the prescribed limit and that awarding it the contract would result in the same contractor securing more than two works, contradicting the special tender condition that had earlier been cited to justify recommending the L2 bidder.

According to him, the shifting of the stand indicates arbitrariness, favouritism and possible manipulation of the tender process.

He has sought a departmental inquiry into the conduct of all officials involved, besides disciplinary and legal action if any violation of tender rules is established.

Describing the issue as one with significant financial implications for the civic body, Azmi also urged the standing committee to ensure the procurement process remains transparent, fair and in line with the law.

 
solid waste management
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