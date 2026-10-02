Cong, NCP to join Thackeray's October 4 march against Election Commission's SIR controversy

MUMBAI: The Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) have decided to join the October 4 protest march announced jointly by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, turning the proposed agitation into a broader Opposition mobilisation.

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NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule announced on Thursday that her party would participate in the march. Congress leader Nana Patole also confirmed the party’s participation, saying the agitation should extend beyond political parties.

“Our party will participate in the October 4 protest march,” Sule said.

Patole said the Congress wanted the protest to become a people’s movement. “Democracy is being murdered in broad daylight. Gyanesh Kumar is benefiting the BJP. Congress believes democracy must be protected. Everyone who believes in democracy is now taking to the streets,” he said.

The announcements came after Uddhav Thackeray participated virtually in an INDIA bloc meeting and appealed to alliance partners to join the march. The Thackeray cousins had invited Opposition parties as well as citizens to participate.

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{{^usCountry}} The inclusion of the Congress and NCP (SP) brings key Opposition parties in Maharashtra together for the first time around the proposed agitation, widening its political footprint. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The inclusion of the Congress and NCP (SP) brings key Opposition parties in Maharashtra together for the first time around the proposed agitation, widening its political footprint. {{/usCountry}}

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The march will begin at Byculla and conclude at the BMC headquarters. The Opposition parties are expected to raise concerns over the functioning of the Election Commission and the electoral-roll revision exercise during the protest.