Constable dies after being run over by crane in Mahape

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 07:30 am IST

The driver of the crane claimed that he did not see Patil standing on the side of the road while taking a right turn, resulting in the vehicle running over him, said a police officer

NAVI MUMBAI: A 43-year-old traffic police constable lost his life after being run over by a crane in Mahape on Thursday afternoon. The driver of the crane claimed that he did not see the constable standing on the side of the road while taking a right turn, resulting in the vehicle running over him, said a police officer.

Ganesh Atmaram Patil, the deceased constable. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT Photo)
According to the police, the incident occurred at 12:30 pm on Thursday when the constable, Ganesh Atmaram Patil, was on duty at a traffic junction in Mahape, and the crane, allegedly being driven recklessly, ran over him. Patil was rushed to the Vashi civic hospital, where he was declared dead.

The driver of the crane, Rajesh Goud, 39, claimed that he did not see Patil standing on the side of the road while taking a right turn, resulting in the vehicle running over him, said a police officer. A case has been registered against Goud, a resident of Dombivli, under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 281 (rash and negligent driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Follow Us On