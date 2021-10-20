Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Constable killed after truck collides with bike in Palghar

The truck driver Buddhav Verma, 36, along with the deceased constable Chunilal S Kokani, 49, fell into a gutter after the truck collided with the victim’s bike in Palghar
A 49-year-old police constable with the Boisar MIDC police station was killed after a truck rammed into his bike near Umroli, in Palghar.
Published on Oct 20, 2021 11:10 PM IST
By Ram Parmar, Palghar

A 49-year-old police constable with the Boisar MIDC police station was killed after a truck rammed into his bike near Umroli, in Palghar on Wednesday afternoon.

The truck driver Buddhav Verma, 36, along with the deceased constable Chunilal S Kokani, 49, fell into a gutter. The locals rushed them to Dhawale Trust Hospital at Palghar, however Kokani was declared dead on arrival.

Senior inspector Ram Bhalsingh of Palghar police station, said, “Kokani, who was on a 24-hour Eid-e-Milad bandobast duty, was headed towards Police Line Quarters in Palghar, when the truck jumped the lane and collided with his bike. The truck belongs to Shaileshkumar Shah, a Vasai resident,”

Police have registered a case under section 304 (a) (negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against Verma, who is undergoing treatment for various fractures and injuries. “We will arrest him once he is discharged from hospital. We are also awaiting the post-mortem report,” said Bhalsingh.

