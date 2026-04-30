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Constable killed as piling rig collapses on him in Mumbai; traffic affected

Constable killed as piling rig collapses on him in Mumbai; traffic affected

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 12:05 am IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, A police constable was killed after a heavy piling rig toppled on him at an under-construction flyover site in Mumbai, officials said on Wednesday.

Constable killed as piling rig collapses on him in Mumbai; traffic affected

The accident, which caused traffic snarl, occurred on the northbound carriageway of the Sion-Panvel Highway in the Mankhurd area on Tuesday night when the constable, Santosh Gopal Chavan, was heading home on his motorcycle, they said.

A piling rig used for drilling foundation piles collapsed and struck him at the site where flyover construction work was in progress, an official from Mankhurd police station said.

Chavan, who suffered severe injuries, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, the official said.

The constable, attached to Nehru Nagar police station, was on deputation to the east control room in Chembur.

Preliminary findings suggest that the equipment may have been positioned on unstable soil, leading to the collapse, as per officials.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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