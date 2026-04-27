Mumbai, A consumer commission here ordered a restaurant to compensate a client for a non-functioning AC that left guests "suffocating" during a birthday party, holding that air conditioning is an "essential component" of venue booking.

Consumer panel orders restaurant to compensate woman after AC malfunction ruins birthday bash

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The Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission earlier this month directed the restaurant to pay ₹22,557 for deficiency in service due to the non-functioning AC in its banquet hall, plus six per cent interest per annum starting from August 2024.

It has also asked the restaurant to pay the complainant ₹10,000 for mental agony and ₹5,000 for legal expenses.

The complainant, a Ghatkopar resident, had booked the restaurant's banquet hall in Lower Parel for a relative's birthday party in July 2024, paying ₹3.63 lakh for food and services.

She alleged that the air-conditioning system failed during the event, causing guests to suffer "from suffocation and considerable discomfort".

Though the management made temporary arrangements by installing fans, it was insufficient. Several guests allegedly left the function without consuming food, causing embarrassment and inconvenience, the complainant claimed.

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{{^usCountry}} The woman also alleged that staff members admitted the AC unit had been malfunctioning for days prior to her event and was not properly repaired. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The woman also alleged that staff members admitted the AC unit had been malfunctioning for days prior to her event and was not properly repaired. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The case proceeded ex parte, as the restaurant management failed to appear before the commission despite receiving notices. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case proceeded ex parte, as the restaurant management failed to appear before the commission despite receiving notices. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The commission, led by president Pradeep Kadu and member Gaur Kapse, found that "no deficiency is established in respect of food or other allied services". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The commission, led by president Pradeep Kadu and member Gaur Kapse, found that "no deficiency is established in respect of food or other allied services". {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It, however, stated, "It cannot be out of place to note that when a consumer books a banquet hall for a family function, air conditioning is an essential component of the composite service package." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It, however, stated, "It cannot be out of place to note that when a consumer books a banquet hall for a family function, air conditioning is an essential component of the composite service package." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Though charges for air conditioning were not levied separately, the total consideration was a composite amount for all services, including air conditioning, it ruled, while ordering compensation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Though charges for air conditioning were not levied separately, the total consideration was a composite amount for all services, including air conditioning, it ruled, while ordering compensation. {{/usCountry}}

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The restaurant has been directed to comply within 45 days from the receipt of a copy of the order.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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