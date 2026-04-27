...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Consumer panel orders restaurant to compensate woman after AC malfunction ruins birthday bash

Consumer panel orders restaurant to compensate woman after AC malfunction ruins birthday bash

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 04:07 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Mumbai, A consumer commission here ordered a restaurant to compensate a client for a non-functioning AC that left guests "suffocating" during a birthday party, holding that air conditioning is an "essential component" of venue booking.

Consumer panel orders restaurant to compensate woman after AC malfunction ruins birthday bash

The Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission earlier this month directed the restaurant to pay 22,557 for deficiency in service due to the non-functioning AC in its banquet hall, plus six per cent interest per annum starting from August 2024.

It has also asked the restaurant to pay the complainant 10,000 for mental agony and 5,000 for legal expenses.

The complainant, a Ghatkopar resident, had booked the restaurant's banquet hall in Lower Parel for a relative's birthday party in July 2024, paying 3.63 lakh for food and services.

She alleged that the air-conditioning system failed during the event, causing guests to suffer "from suffocation and considerable discomfort".

Though the management made temporary arrangements by installing fans, it was insufficient. Several guests allegedly left the function without consuming food, causing embarrassment and inconvenience, the complainant claimed.

The restaurant has been directed to comply within 45 days from the receipt of a copy of the order.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
birthday party mumbai mumbai‬
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / Consumer panel orders restaurant to compensate woman after AC malfunction ruins birthday bash
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.