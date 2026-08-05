Contractor stabbed outside BMC ward office

MUMBAI: A civil contractor was attacked outside the F-North office of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) by four persons, after allegedly being threatened over a civic contract.

Mumbai, India. Aug 04, 2026 - Two BMC contractors were injured in a mutual knife attack outside the BMC F North office in Matunga. Mumbai, India. Aug 04, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

The contractor, Bheru Padam Singh, 43, a resident of Bahyandar, suffered injuries to his stomach and hands and has been admitted to Sion Hospital. However, Singh too allegedly attacked one of his assailants after whipping out a knife he was carrying. The incident took place on Monday.

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Matunga police said Singh had arrived at the ward office to discuss a contract he had bid for on August 2. The contract related to flooring work in a Matunga slum. Singh told the police he had subsequently received threats over the phone from an unknown person, who told him to withdraw his bid. He arrived at the F North ward office at 3:00pm on Monday to inquire about the contract.

SIngh was near the ward office gate when four men allegedly approached him and asked him his name. When he identified himself, they allegedly attacked him, said a police officer. When Singh whipped out the knife he was carrying, his assailants started to flee but he managed to stab one of them in the leg, said the officer.

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{{^usCountry}} The injured man, Sanjay Yadav, 30, claimed he is a resident of Vikhroli and was at the ward office to meet a certain Pankaj Adsul, who works there when he was attacked allegedly by Singh, he told the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The injured man, Sanjay Yadav, 30, claimed he is a resident of Vikhroli and was at the ward office to meet a certain Pankaj Adsul, who works there when he was attacked allegedly by Singh, he told the police. {{/usCountry}}

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Two cases of attempt to murder have been registered against unknown persons as police have to verify Singh and Yadav’s claims.