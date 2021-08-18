Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Cop in Arnala patrols 12-km stretch of beaches near Mumbai on horse
mumbai news

Cop in Arnala patrols 12-km stretch of beaches near Mumbai on horse

Mumbai Police in June had received around 10 all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) to patrol beaches, but the newly formed Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) Commissionerate does not have such ATVs
By Ram Parmar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 01:07 AM IST
Senior inspector (crime) Amar Patil hires the horse for 300 for an 8-hr shift every weekend and on holidays when the crowds arrive. (HT FILE)

A senior officer with the Arnala Coastal police station has to ride a horse every weekend to patrol the 12-km stretch beaches in Arnala, Navapur, Bhuigaon, Kalamb, Rajodi, Rangaon, Suruchibaug and other areas. The horse has been rented from owners who use them for joy rides at the beach.

Senior inspector (crime) Amar Patil hires the horse for 300 for an eight-hour shift every weekend and on holidays when the crowds arrive at the beach.

“As joy rides on horse carts are banned on the beach due to Covid-19, the horse owners are facing financially difficulties. So it was decided to pay for hiring the horses,” said Patil.

“We do have a jeep for patrolling but cannot use it on the beach as the wheels get stuck on the sandy soil. So a horse comes in handy as they have strong flattened hooves and can even wade through waist deep water, and their feet also do not get stuck on sandy soil,” said Patil.

Mumbai Police in June had received around 10 all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) to patrol beaches, but the newly formed Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) Commissionerate does not have such ATVs though the Vasai-Virar stretch has a long beach line. Thus, horses come in handy for beach patrolling, said Patil.

“When I was earlier posted in Mumbai Police, I had learnt horse riding as a hobby. Now I am putting it to practice to nab the violators. This month alone, we have managed to rescue 14 drunk revellers from drowning and also booked around 60 tourists for Covid-19 violation by mounted patrolling,” said Patil.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Scared from the dark, doggo picks cute night lamp to sleep. Clip is too adorable

Woman shares clip of ragpicker from Bengaluru speaking fluent English. Watch

Doggo has the sweetest reaction to human lying on her bed. Watch

This doggo is nothing less than royalty. Watch hilarious clip
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ananda Kannan
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP