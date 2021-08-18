Cop in Arnala patrols 12-km stretch of beaches near Mumbai on horse

A senior officer with the Arnala Coastal police station has to ride a horse every weekend to patrol the 12-km stretch beaches in Arnala, Navapur, Bhuigaon, Kalamb, Rajodi, Rangaon, Suruchibaug and other areas. The horse has been rented from owners who use them for joy rides at the beach.

Senior inspector (crime) Amar Patil hires the horse for ₹300 for an eight-hour shift every weekend and on holidays when the crowds arrive at the beach.

“As joy rides on horse carts are banned on the beach due to Covid-19, the horse owners are facing financially difficulties. So it was decided to pay for hiring the horses,” said Patil.

“We do have a jeep for patrolling but cannot use it on the beach as the wheels get stuck on the sandy soil. So a horse comes in handy as they have strong flattened hooves and can even wade through waist deep water, and their feet also do not get stuck on sandy soil,” said Patil.

Mumbai Police in June had received around 10 all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) to patrol beaches, but the newly formed Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) Commissionerate does not have such ATVs though the Vasai-Virar stretch has a long beach line. Thus, horses come in handy for beach patrolling, said Patil.

“When I was earlier posted in Mumbai Police, I had learnt horse riding as a hobby. Now I am putting it to practice to nab the violators. This month alone, we have managed to rescue 14 drunk revellers from drowning and also booked around 60 tourists for Covid-19 violation by mounted patrolling,” said Patil.