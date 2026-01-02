Cops catch 211 drunk-drivers on New Year’s Eve

MUMBAI: The Mumbai traffic police caught 211 drivers for drunk driving on New Year’s Eve and in the early hours of Thursday. The number was lower than last year, when 333 drivers were booked for the same offence. During the special New Year’s Eve drive, the traffic police also issued 13,752 challans for various traffic violations across the city. Mumbai, India. Dec 31, 2025 - Mumbai Police conducted Nakabandi and a Drink-and-Drive operation near Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai on New Year's Day. Mumbai, India. Dec 31, 2025 (Raju Shinde)

According to traffic officials, the police had set up nakabandis, check points, at nearly 100 locations across the city. At these spots, traffic personnel armed with breathalysers, stopped drivers to ensure alcohol levels did not exceed the legal limit of 30 mg per 100 ml of blood.

According to official data, fines totalling ₹1.31 crore were collected through the challans. Violations included riding without a helmet, jumping signals, driving on the wrong side, using mobile phones while driving, triple-seat riding, and driving or riding without a licence.

“We raise awareness about the dangers of drunk driving and now drivers are more aware and avoid getting behind the wheel after drinking,” said a traffic official. The official added that the traffic blockades were carried out till the wee hours of the morning when the traffic flow had reduced significantly.

In total, around 17,000 police personnel were deployed across the city to ensure New Year’s Eve celebrations passed without any law-and-order issues. The deployment included 10 additional commissioners, 38 deputy commissioners, 69 assistant commissioners, 2,790 inspectors and over 14,200 constables.

Apart from Mumbai, the Thane police registered 236 offences related to drunk driving on New Year’s Eve.