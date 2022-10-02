Cops on the hunt for man who takes bike ride at Shahad station

Kalyan: In yet another incident of flouting the rules at the railway station, a man was found riding his motorcycle on the railway platform of Shahad railway station on Saturday. According to the Titwala Railway Police Force (RPF) officials, this is the second incident in a month.

On September 8, an auto-rickshaw driver was arrested for driving his vehicle onto a platform at Ambivali railway station. The incident took place on the night of September 4 and a video showing the rickshaw taking a turn on the platform went viral. After the video surfaced, railway officials swung into action and arrested the driver – Sanjay Kashinath, 35, who is a resident of Atali village in Ambivali West.

As per the RPF officials, the search for the bike rider is on, and they have not managed to trace the bike number through the CCTV footage.

“The bike number is not visible in the footage, which is why it’s becoming difficult to trace him. In the photo, he is found using a phone while waiting on his bike on the platform of Shahad railway station. As per law, one cannot take any vehicle on the platform of the railway act. We will trace the bike owner soon,” said Archana Babar, senior police inspector, RPF Titwala.

In order to ensure people don’t get their vehicles on platforms, Babar said the railway police are carrying our awareness announcements at the station.

“We do carry out awareness among the commuters to not bring the vehicles inside railway premises. If there are any such commuters strict legal action will be taken,” added Babar.

“I have seen some bikers on the Shahad station platform earlier too. There is a slope which is kept for handicap commuters which the biker uses to come to the platform. The railway should take this matter seriously. There is no one to watch them or take action on time,” said Akash Rajput, 36, a commuter.

