Couple booked for faking death to claim 50 lakh insurance

Mumbai. The Dindoshi police have booked a Pune-based couple for allegedly submitting a bogus death certificate and other documents to Kotak Life Insurance company to fraudulently claim ₹50 lakh insurance amount.

The couple allegedly made up a fake story by showing that the insured–accused husband had died in a road accident. During the verification of the documents, including a police report, the insurance company found that the documents were bogus.

The Dindoshi police have booked the couple based on a complaint lodged by Kotak Life Insurance on Friday.

According to the complaint, the accused Prakash Ramchandra Mane, 36, a resident of Pune’s Hadapsar area in January this year had taken an e-term plan of ₹25 lakh from the company’s website. He had also availed additional cover of ₹25 lakh in case of accidental death. Mane had nominated his wife, Mayuri, as the sole beneficiary of the life insurance policy, in case of his death.

Mayuri on March 15 informed the insurance company that her husband had died in a road accident on March 6, 2022, and requested the company to process her claim for an insurance amount of ₹50 lakh.

Along with her application, Mayuri had also submitted relevant documents, such as photocopies of the death certificate of her husband, the post-mortem report, inquest panchnama, spot panchnama, crime detail form, a certificate issued by the Police Patil of the village and the statement given by Mane’s father to Saswad police station in Pune district.

“The claim department of the company undertook verification of the documents and found all of those to be bogus and thus it became clear that the accused couple had tried to defraud our company,” said the complainant in a statement to the Dindoshi police.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered an FIR against Mane and his wife, booking the couple under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 511 (attempt to commit an offence) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.