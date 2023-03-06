Couple booked for killing neighbour who objected to placing footwear at his door

Mumbai: A couple has been booked for killing their neighbour over his objection to placing footwear in front of their door in Mira Road. The police have arrested the woman, Zainab Roopani and tracing the absconding husband Sameer Roopani.

HT Image

The victim, identified as Afzar Khatri, died on Sunday morning hours after the couple assaulted him. According to the Naya Nagar police officers, Kharti who stays in the B wing of Asmita Daffodils building returned home from the office at 8pm when he saw his wife arguing with Zainab. Upon inquiring, Kharti was informed that Zainab had refused to pick up her shoes which were allegedly right in front of their house. When Khatri questioned Zainab, she abused him following which a fight broke out between Khatri and Sameer Roopani.

“Khatri was beaten up and had bruises all over his body,” said a police officer from Mira Road police station.

After the intervention of neighbours and family members, the argument and fight between Khatri and Roopani was ended.

“On Sunday, Khatri stepped out of his house to buy tomatoes and falooda for his family. Upon returning, he collapsed in the house and died,” said the officer. Khatri was then rushed to the Lifeline Hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.

“We have arrested Zainab on the charge of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and are tracing Sameer as he was not at home,” said Jayant Bajbale, deputy commissioner of police (Mira Road).

The police are investigating to find out if the assault on Khatri was the reason for his death.