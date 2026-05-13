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Court acquits accused in FICN case

Special judge Chakor S Baviskar acquitted Usman Hanif Shaikh of charges related to possession and trafficking of counterfeit currency, as well as offences under the UAPA linked to alleged terrorist activity through circulation of high-quality fake notes. Shaikh was booked by the Mumbai police’s crime branch in 2014.

Published on: May 13, 2026 05:02 am IST
By Vikrant Jha
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MUMBAI: Twelve years after a man was booked for possessing and circulating Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) worth tens of thousands of rupees, a special court under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on Tuesday acquitted him, holding that the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt and observing that the counterfeit notes could have been “planted”.

Court acquits accused in FICN case

Special judge Chakor S Baviskar acquitted Usman Hanif Shaikh of charges related to possession and trafficking of counterfeit currency, as well as offences under the UAPA linked to alleged terrorist activity through circulation of high-quality fake notes. Shaikh was booked by the Mumbai police’s crime branch in 2014.

The case stemmed from a December 12, 2014 operation by the crime branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell near Reay Road railway station, where police claimed to have recovered 86 counterfeit 1,000 notes from two accused — Adam Nijam Pathan alias Badshah and Shaikh — allegedly brought from West Bengal for circulation in Mumbai.

Police claimed 50 fake notes were recovered from Badshah, whose case abated after his death in March 2023, and 36 from Shaikh. Another accused, later found to be a juvenile, allegedly led investigators to another cache of 50 counterfeit notes stored in a rented room.

 
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