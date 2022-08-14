Court allows police to interrogate man suspected of killing his wife

Mumbai: The sessions court on Friday allowed the Santacruz police to take custody of a man to interrogate him in connection with the suspicious death of his wife within seven months of their marriage.

Santacruz resident Bharatsingh Barot was married to Suman on April 30 last year. On December 18, Suman was found dead in her matrimonial home. Barot had informed the police that she hanged herself to death.

However, Suman’s father was not convinced by Barot’s explanation and complained to the Santacruz police station.

After an investigation, the police arrested Barot on July 31 and produced him before a metropolitan magistrate court. Though the police sought his custody remand to interrogate him on the aspect of dowry demands, as alleged by the father of the victim and also on the circumstances surrounding Suman’s death, the plea was rejected by the magistrate court and Barot was sent to judicial custody.

The Santacruz police then approached the sessions court, challenging the magistrate court order.

After perusal of the investigation record, the sessions court noted that the victim was found dead within seven months from the date of her marriage and it was an unnatural death. The sessions court also noted that by the time the police party reached the spot, the accused had already “brought down” the body of the victim and it was lying on the bed. There were ligature marks on the neck of the deceased, but no rope or any material used for the hanging was visible in the photographs.

The court also took note of the fact that the body was sent for post-mortem examination, but the medical officer reserved his opinion about the cause of death.

The court observed that “considering the apprehension raised by the father of the deceased about demanding an investigation into the cause of death, it would be appropriate that the investigating officer be allowed to further interrogate the accused” and also allowed the Santacruz police to question Barot for two days in their custody.

