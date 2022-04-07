Court allows Rana Kapoor’s daughter to travel to the USA with riders
Mumbai: Special PMLA court on Wednesday permitted Roshni Kapoor, the daughter of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, to travel to the USA on the condition that she does not try to contact her sister Raakhe Kapoor Tandon, who is based in London.
Roshni Kapoor had approached the special court for permission to travel to the USA from April 13 to May 5. The court on Wednesday granted her permission, but with riders.
“The Applicant shall undertake not to make any contact with Raakhe Kapoor at London and also not to misuse this permission for travelling to London during the aforesaid period,” stated the court order.
Besides, the court has directed ED officials to keep a watch on her activities and if they notice anything apprehensive they should immediately inform the court.
Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a supplementary charge sheet in the case, adding more evidence against the accused.
The agency has also named five more accused in the supplementary charge sheet - M/S DOIT Creation Jersey Ltd, senior officials of the Yes Bank - Aahish Agarwal, Parag G Gorakshakar, Rajiv Anand and Saurabh Jaiman.
The agency also submitted additional evidence against Rana’s wife Bindu and three daughters. Accepting the chargesheet, the court in its order said, “There is abundant material to show that accused No.2 to 5 (Kapoor’s wife and daughters) were knowing the source of money of accused No.1 Rana Kapoor.”
“They were hand in glove with accused No.1 (Kapoor) and committed acts directly or indirectly relating to the generation of proceeds of crime, placement, layering and integration thereof,” the court added.
The Yes Bank founder has been accused of misusing his position as CEO of the bank for obtaining undue benefits. He allegedly entered into a criminal conspiracy with the Wadhawan brothers of DHFL for extending financial assistance to DHFL through Yes Bank in return for “substantial undue benefits” to himself and his family members through companies held by them.
He and his family members allegedly received about ₹600 crore in kickbacks from the Wadhawan brothers.
