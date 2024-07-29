Court rejects bail application of woman accused of beating husband to death

MUMBAI: A Mumbai sessions court has rejected the bail application of Jaya Dhanji Makwana, who allegedly beat her husband to death. Makwana, a resident of Mumbai, is a mother of two. HT Image

The assault reportedly inflicted serious injuries, resulting in fractured ribs and abdominal shock. Makwana has been charged under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which is punishable by life imprisonment. She filed a bail application under Section 439 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), claiming that her husband’s death was not a result of the assault.

The investigation has been completed, and a charge sheet has been filed against Makwana. The investigating officer strongly opposed the bail application, stating that the accused committed a serious crime against her husband.

The officer argued that granting bail could lead to the accused threatening relatives and tampering with prosecution evidence. Makwana’s previous bail application to the same court was also rejected.

The FIR in this case alleges that Makwana quarrelled with her husband and severely beat him, leading to his death. Witnesses reported that the deceased had broken ribs, resulting in abdominal shock, providing prima facie evidence of Makwana’s involvement in the assault.

The postmortem report and the Cause of Death Certificate indicate that the husband died from shock due to abdominal injury.

The court emphasised the seriousness of the crime and stated that granting bail would send the wrong message to society. Consequently, Makwana’s bail application was rejected.