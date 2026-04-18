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Court rejects‘nominal role’ claim in 90-cr deposit fraud

According to the prosecution, the company and its directors lured investors with promises of high returns, mobilised nearly ₹90 crore, and later defaulted, allegedly diverting funds and acquiring assets

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 06:38 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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MUMBAI: A designated court under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) has refused to discharge a director of Temple Rose Real Estate Pvt Ltd in an alleged 90-crore investment fraud involving around 3,000 depositors, ruling that the evidence on record is enough to proceed to trial.

Court rejects‘nominal role’ claim in 90-cr deposit fraud

According to the prosecution, the company and its directors lured investors with promises of high returns, mobilised nearly 90 crore, and later defaulted, allegedly diverting funds and acquiring assets.

Additional Sessions Judge N.G. Shukla on Thursday dismissed the discharge plea filed by Markas Yohan Thorat, who claimed he was only a nominal director with a limited role in land-related work and no involvement in financial transactions.

The court noted that Thorat served as a director between 2009 and 2016, when the alleged fraud took place, and said his resignation before the registration of FIR in 2017 does not shield him from prosecution.

At this stage, the judge said, the defence that he was merely a “nominal director” cannot be accepted, especially when witness statements suggest he introduced investment schemes to depositors.

Holding that a prima facie case exists based on the material on record, the court dismissed the application, clearing the way for framing of charges and for the trial to proceed.

 
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