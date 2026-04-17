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Court sends father-son duo to EOW custody in 150-cr investment fraud

Investigators allege that the duo raised over ₹150 crore through a scheme run over nearly a decade, promising fixed monthly returns of 2% and gains linked to initial public offerings (IPOs)

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 05:58 am IST
By Vikrant Jha
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MUMBAI: A special court under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act has remanded father-son duo Rashmikant Thanawala and Dipen Thanawala to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) custody till April 21 in a multi-crore investment fraud case.

Court sends father-son duo to EOW custody in 150-cr investment fraud. (Shutterstock)

Investigators allege that the duo raised over 150 crore through a scheme run over nearly a decade, promising fixed monthly returns of 2% and gains linked to initial public offerings (IPOs). Instead of investing the money as claimed, the funds were allegedly siphoned off through multiple firms and accounts and some were even routed overseas. More than 50 investors are believed to have been affected.

Allowing custodial interrogation, the court said investigators need time to trace the flow of money and identify assets allegedly bought in India and abroad. It noted preliminary evidence suggesting that inverters’ funds were diverted. The court also rejected the defence’s objections saying that the “misappropriation of money trail” warranting police custody.

The father-son duo was arrested on April 14 and produced in court on Wednesday following an EOW request seeking custody to examine financial transactions, examine digital evidence and track how the funds were used. The prosecution told the court that money was collected through different investment channels and moved across several entities, requiring a detailed review of bank records, devices and linked firms to establish the trail and identify assets.

The complainants also alleged that Dipen Thanawala misled investors by using fake digital evidence. They said that he “showed investors fake websites and digital dashboards” to suggest funds were available and later admitted that the banking application displayed “was… a cloned or fake application”.

The court, in granting custody, emphasised that the investigation would require scrutiny of transactions across entities, verification of fund deployment, and identification of properties allegedly acquired from investor money to determine the full extent of misappropriation.

 
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