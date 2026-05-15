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Court sentences two men to 5 years of RI for threat calls to Gadkari in 2023

Court sentences two men to 5 years of RI for threat calls to Gadkari in 2023

Published on: May 15, 2026 06:40 pm IST
PTI |
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Nagpur, A special court in Nagpur on Friday sentenced two men to five years of rigorous imprisonment for allegedly making threat calls to Union minister Nitin Gadkari in 2023 from a jail in Karnataka.

Court sentences two men to 5 years of RI for threat calls to Gadkari in 2023

Additional Sessions Judge Anil Kumar K Sharma convicted and sentenced the duo - notorious criminal Jayesh Pujari alias Kantha and terror accused Afsar Pasha - under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the stringent Unlawful Activities Act .

Both of them are currently in the Nagpur central jail.

The court found them guilty under IPC sections 385 and 387 , 506 and 507 , 34 , along with UA sections 10 , 13 and 18 .

However, the court acquitted both of them under UA section 20 .

They were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment ranging from two to five years under different sections, along with fines. All sentences will run concurrently.

According to the prosecution, the first threat call was received at minister Gadkari's public relations office in Nagpur on January 14, 2023. During the call, the accused allegedly demanded 100 crore and claimed links with the Dawood Ibrahim gang. At that time, both of them were lodged in Hindalga Central Prison in Belagavi, Karnataka.

The background of accused Afsar Pasha made the case even more serious.

Pasha, who was earlier linked to terror-related activities, was allegedly connected to Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives and had reportedly received bomb-making training in Bangladesh. Investigators also suspected his role in training persons involved in the 2022 Mangaluru cooker bomb blast case.

Police officials said Pasha and Pujari were spreading extremist ideas among inmates inside the Hindalga prison. Authorities also found evidence suggesting illegal financial transactions and use of smartphones within the jail premises.

A third accused, Mohammed Shakir, is still absconding, and a chargesheet against him has already been filed under Section 299 of the Code of Criminal Procedure .

The trial was completed within 55 days, during which 67 witnesses were examined in both cases.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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