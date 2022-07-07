Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

Covid claims life of 9-month-old, youngest this year in city

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health officials, one of the two deceased was a nine-month-old child with heart disease and down syndrome
Published on Jul 07, 2022 08:40 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai After registering zero deaths after a gap of 22 days on Wednesday, Mumbai reported two fatalities on Thursday, taking the July toll to 10.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health officials, one of the two deceased was a nine-month-old child with heart disease and down syndrome.

“The other death is of a 90-year-old male with comorbidities like hypertension and hernia,” said the official. So far, since the beginning of the pandemic, the city has seen 68 Covid deaths in the age group of 0-18, out of which 28 were in the age group 0-9.

However, the city saw a dip in new Covid cases on Thursday as compared to July 6. According to the BMC report, the city saw 540 new cases wherein 94% were asymptomatic.

Both the state (19,413) and city (4,875) continued to see a dip in active cases. The state reported 2,678 new Covid cases along with eight deaths on Thursday. A latest genome sequencing report from the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Nagpur, found that 20 samples were positive for BA.2.75, a new subvariant of Omicron. All the 20 patients were from Nagpur who recovered. The state so far has 30 confirmed cases of BA.2.75.

