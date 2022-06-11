Covid: Maharashtra sees 2,922 new cases, Mumbai’s active caseload crosses 10K-mark

Maharashtra on Saturday reported nearly 3,000 cases of Covid-19 – roughly 60 per cent of which were reported from Mumbai alone. The western state logged 2,922 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, while one virus-linked death was reported from the capital city Mumbai.

The total number of deaths reported in Maharashtra since the beginning of the pandemic now stand at 1,47,868.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai crossed the 10,000-mark (10,047) after months as the city reported 1,745 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. As many 99 as patients were hospitalised during the day, whereas 94 per cent (1,646) patients were asymptomatic. Till Friday, the active caseload in Mumbai stood at 9,191.

The positivity rate in the country’s financial capital stood at 12.26 per cent - as against 7.07 per cent across the state overall. Mumbai crossed the 10 per cent test positivity rate (TPR) on Friday. On Thursday, the positivity rate was 9.64 per cent. Over 14,000 Covid-19 tests were carried out in the metropolis, taking the tally of tests conducted so far to 1,72,74,399. With 888 new recoveries in the last 34 hours, the Covid recovery rate of cases in Mumbai stood at 97 per cent and the caseload doubling rate at 561 days.

In the first 10 days of June, the city reported almost double the number of cases it had reported in entire May. In the month of June, Mumbai has so far reported over 13,000 virus cases, while in May it had added only 5,979 cases.

Meanwhile, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district reached 4,76,215 on Saturday as 17 new Covid cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The state also conducted 41,302 Covid tests during the day, taking the total number of tests to 8.12 crore.

