Covid situation in Maharashtra under control: Rajesh Tope after Centre’s advice
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday that the Covid-19 situation in the state is under control and there is no need to panic.
"Yesterday, there were 137 cases in Maharashtra, including 85 in Mumbai. The state had earlier seen 60,000 cases a day. So, the present situation in the state is under control and there is no need to panic," Tope was quoted as saying by news agency PTI, as he addressed reporters.
He added that the Maharashtra government is carefully watching the present situation, adding it will take the right decision at the right time based on the prevailing scenario.
Even though the mandatory requirement to wear masks has been dropped in the state, the health minister urged senior citizens and people with comorbidities that as a precaution, they must cover their faces whenever they are in public.
Tope also told reporters on Wednesday that the government is strictly following protocols such as testing the close and distant contacts of infected patients.
Also Read| Amid rising Covid-19 cases in the north, Maharashtra asks district admins to increase testing
The vaccination coverage in Maharashtra is good, he said and added the state government is encouraging the vaccination of children between 12 to 15 years and 15 to 18 years.
Maharashtra has so far recorded over 78.7 lakh Covid-19 cases, nearly 1.48 lakh deaths and over 77.2 lakh recoveries.
The health minister's remarks come a day after the Centre advised Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Mizoram to maintain strict watch and take pre-emptive action to curb the emerging spread of Covid-19.
"It is essential that the states must maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action, if required, in any areas of concern to control any emerging spread of the infection. Testing and surveillance still remain important to track the virus, its spread and evolution," Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter on Tuesday.
Bhushan advised that Maharashtra and the other four states adhere to the five-fold strategy of "test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour", with a particular emphasis on wearing masks in crowded areas.
(With PTI inputs)
-
Punjab Cong, Akali leaders term AAP action against Vishwas vendetta
Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson Dr Daljit Singh Cheema on Wednesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party of political vendetta against former AAP leader and poet Kumar Vishwas for making a statement against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during the state assembly elections. Also read: Punjab Police book ex-AAP leaders Kumar Vishwas, Alka Lamba Khaira urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann not to misuse Punjab Police to settle political scores.
-
Police seize idols to prevent encroachments in Madhya Pradesh
Bhopal: Authorities seized statues of Lord Hanuman and Bhimrao Ambedkar at separate places last week to prevent encroachment upon government land taking advantage of public sentiments in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district. Police said Ambedkar's statue was installed in Mangrol near a religious place on Thursday last. Villagers opposed this and triggered tensions. They accused Dalit activists of encroaching upon government land.
-
Ban RSS, Bajrang Dal and VHP along with PFI: Congress leader
Karnataka Congress' Campaign Committee Chairman M B Patil on Wednesday demanded that RSS, Bajrang Dal, Vishva Hindu Parishad and Sri Ram Sena should also be banned along with Popular Front of India and its political outfit Social Democratic Party of India. The former Home Minister of Karnataka said the Congress will fully support, if the BJP government takes a decision to ban such communal outfits.
-
INS Vikrant fund case: Interim protection from arrest granted to Neil Somaiya
Mumbai: The Bombay high court on Wednesday granted interim pre-arrest bail to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya's son, Neil Somaiya, in the cheating case registered against the two for allegedly misappropriating funds collected for saving decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from being scrapped. Senior advocate Shirish Gupte, who appeared for the state on Wednesday, submitted the police wanted to question Neil Somaiya.
-
Lawyers association files contempt petition against Sanjay Raut
Mumbai: The Indian Bar Association has filed a petition in the Bombay high court seeking contempt proceedings against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for questioning the judiciary over the anticipatory bail granted to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya in a fund misappropriation case. The IBA working president who filed the petition, Ishwarlal Agarwal, said Raut levelled several false, scandalous, and contemptuous allegations against the judges of the court and the entire judicial system.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics