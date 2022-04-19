Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra logs 137 new Covid-19 cases, Mumbai sees 85 fresh infections
Maharashtra logs 137 new Covid-19 cases, Mumbai sees 85 fresh infections

Also, the state's overall toll rose by 3, as there were fresh fatalities after three days. Pune accounted for two of these deaths, while one patient succumbed in Parbhani.
A beneficiary gets a dose of Covid-19 vaccine (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 07:22 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Maharashtra logged 127 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its cumulative tally to 7,876,041, the latest health department bulletin showed. Also, there were fresh fatalities after three days, with as many as three people succumbing to the viral illness, pushing the overall toll to 147,830, according to the bulletin.

A day ago, as many as 59 people in the state tested positive for Covid-19, while the corresponding figures for April 16 and 17 stood at 98 and 127, respectively.

Tuesday's bulletin also showed that 108 more people recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,727,551. Also, 79,913,475 tests have been conducted in the state till now, including 28,539 today.

Of the three new deaths in Maharashtra, Pune city accounted for two while Parbhani saw a single fatality.

Meanwhile, Mumbai, the western state’s capital city, clocked 85 fresh infections, up from 34 a day ago. However, for the fourth straight day, its daily toll stood at zero. Overall, the metropolis has seen 1,057,962 cases thus far, including 19,562 deaths.

The Maharashtra government lifted all pandemic-related curbs, including the mask mandate, with effect from April 2.

In the last 24 hours, India registered 1,247 new cases of this disease and one related death, as per the Union health ministry’s data. 

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

