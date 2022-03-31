Maharashtra lifts all Covid-related curbs as cases fall, makes masks optional
- Maharashtra recorded 119 fresh cases of the virus on Wednesday and two new related deaths, according to last updated data.
The Maharashtra government on Thursday withdrew all restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting held during the day. According to reports, using of mask was made optional for citizens.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led government revoked the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act that had been in force for the last two years.
Housing minister Jitendra Awhad shared a tweet in this regard. The chief minister's office said the new rules will be effective from April 2.
The western state recorded 183 fresh cases of the virus during the day and two related deaths, besides 219 recoveries. Maharashtra now has 902 active cases: 902
119 fresh cases of the virus on Wednesday and two new related deaths. As many as 138 patients were discharged following recovery. The state now has 939 active cases.
The coronavirus pandemic had wreaked havoc in the state in its first two waves. The state had seen a massive rise in fresh tallies in the recent past that was driven by the Omicron variant of the virus.
(With inputs from bureau and agencies)
