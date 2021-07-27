Covid-19 bed occupancy in Mumbai city at 15%

With Covid-19 cases on the decline for the past few weeks, Covid bed occupancy across hospitals in the city has dropped to 15.5% with only 2,755 of the total 17,672 Covid beds occupied in Dedicated Covid Hospitals (DCHs) and Dedicated Covid Health Centres (DCHCs). The total beds include 8,834 oxygen beds of which 12.8% or 1,132 beds are occupied.

However, intensive care unit (ICU) and ventilator beds occupancy is higher as 38% or 871 of the available 2,278 ICU beds and 43% or 549 of the 1,269 available ventilator beds are occupied.

Mumbai has been reporting fewer Covid-19 cases per day for the past few weeks. It reported less than 500 cases several times in the first two weeks of July, followed by less than 500 new cases on all days since July 16.

On Sunday, Mumbai reported 364 new Covid-19 cases, on Saturday 410 new cases, and on Friday 373 new Covid-19 cases.

As of Monday morning, Mumbai’s hospitals catering to Covid patients have a total of 14,917 vacant beds which include 7,702 oxygen beds, 1,407 ICU beds and 720 ventilator beds.

The city also has 15 paediatric ICU beds of which only one is occupied, and 33 neo-natal ICU beds of which seven are occupied.

Of the 121 beds available for Covid-positive patients who have cancer and or require dialysis, 62 beds are occupied and 59 are vacant.

Private hospitals contribute to 30.5% of the total Covid-19 beds available in hospitals across Mumbai, and municipal- and government-operated hospitals contribute the remaining 69.5%.

Presently, private hospitals have a bed occupancy of 22% while that of private hospitals is 12.6%.

There are 7,186 active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai as of Monday, as per state data.According to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), around 47% of the active patients are symptomatic and 43% are asymptomatic.

Authorities and experts have pointed that during the second wave which hit around the beginning of March, Covid-19 patients who are critical are taking longer to recover.

On Monday, the city reported 297 cases — the lowest since April 2020. The city also reported eight deaths. Case tally now stands at 734,415 and toll at 15,845. Mumbai’s fatality rate is 2.15% and recovery rate 96.15% with 709,013 recoveries