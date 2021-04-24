Covid-19 in Maharashtra: Districts that are driving the surge in second wave

Five districts in Maharashtra are contributing the most number of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to the state’s rising infection tally as it has been reporting record high infections and deaths. On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 67,160 new Covid-19 cases and 676 fatalities in a time span of 24 hours, pushing the state’s tally to 4,228,836 and its death toll to 63,928, a bulletin from the state health department showed. The active caseload in the state currently stands at 694,480, according to the bulletin.

Since the beginning of the second wave of the pandemic, daily new infections reported from the state have remained upwards of at least 40,000 cases from April 1. In the week, except on April 19, Monday (58,924 new cases), the daily new cases have stayed above the 60,000-mark. The Union ministry of health and family welfare earlier in the day red-flagged Maharashtra as the top contributor to the national tally of active cases. According to the data shared by the ministry, the state with 693,632 active cases of Covid-19 contributed 27.17 per cent to the 2,552,940 active cases in the country.

Here is a list of districts that are the current hotspots of Covid-19 in Maharashtra, with the maximum number of active cases in the state -

Pune - With 108,231 active cases, the Pune municipal corporation area contributes the maximum to the state’s active caseload. Bengaluru Urban with 162,171 active cases is the other place with a higher caseload than Pune in the worst affected cities. So far, 786,471 cases have been reported in the city. Thane - It accounts for 80,492 active cases in the state and is the second-highest contributor after Pune. As many as 486,787 total confirmed cases have been reported in Thane so far. Nagpur - In terms of the active caseload, Nagpur follows Thane closely with 80,087 cases. The district has seen a steady increase in its active caseload from the 66,208 active cases reported a week ago on April 17. Cases tally in the district currently stands at 377,500. Mumbai - According to the latest data, the capital city has 78,226 active cases of the coronavirus disease. With 622,146 cases reported so far, it is also the second-worst affected city in terms of total cases confirmed, only after Pune. Nashik - The bulletin showed that Nashik currently has 42,381 active cases of the disease, the fifth-highest among all the districts in Maharashtra. It accounts for 15 per cent of the 277,258 total confirmed cases identified in the district.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on April 21 announced new stringent restrictions in the state from 8pm on April 22 until 7am on May 1 to curb the transmission of the coronavirus disease.

