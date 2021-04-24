Daily Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra again soar past 67,000, death toll drops to 676

Maharashtra witnessed 67,160 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 676 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state’s health department bulletin on Saturday. The caseload of the worst-hit state of the country rose to 422,8,836 and the death toll to 63,928, the health bulletin showed. The number of patients discharged in the state on Saturday was 63,818, a decrease of over 10,000 from Friday.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 694,480, as per the bulletin.

The state capital Mumbai reported 5,888 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, a decrease of 1,311 cases from Friday. The number of deaths reported in the financial capital of the country in the last 24 hours is 71, which took the death toll in the metropolitan to 12,719, the health bulletin data showed. The Covid-19 tally in Mumbai now stands at more than 622,000, as per the data.

The number of samples tested in the state on Saturday in the last 24 hours amount to 286,412. There is a rise in testing by over 8,000 in the last 24 hours. The number of total tests done to date in the state amounts to 25,460,008, as per the dashboard.

The current recovery rate in the state stands at 82.02 per cent, and the fatality rate stands at 1.51 per cent. The fatality rate slid by 0.01 percentage points from Friday. The recovery rate in Mumbai stands at 85 per cent, with 8,549 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC).

The number of active containment zones in the capital city stands at 122 with more than 1200 sealed buildings. The doubling rate of the virus in Mumbai stands at 54 days.

Maharashtra is the major contributor to the active Covid-19 caseload of the country.

Maharashtra with nine other states accounts for more than 75 per cent of the new Covid-19 infections reported in the country on Saturday. The western state also contributed the most to the number of fatalities. India reported 346,786 fresh coronavirus disease cases and 2624 deaths.