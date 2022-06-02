Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray convenes task force meeting today as cases rise

Mumbai witnessed the highest single-day jump in 116 days on Wednesday after 739 people tested positive for Covid-19. The city's test positivity rate (TPR) also touched 8.4 per cent - the highest since February this year.
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (ANI file photo)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 04:19 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has convened a meeting of the Covid-19 task force later in the day in wake of rising cases in the western state, news agency ANI reported on Thursday. This comes after Maharashtra recorded as many as 1,081 fresh Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, up from 711 logged the day before.

The capital city of Mumbai witnessed the highest single-day jump in 116 days after 739 people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. Furthermore, the city's test positivity rate (TPR) touched 8.4 per cent - the highest since February this year.

The state did not report any fresh fatality on Wednesday, an improvement from the preceding day when one patient succumbed to Covid-19. Fresh recoveries also showed improvement as a total of 524 people recuperated from the virus, up from 366 the day before. At present, the total number of recovered patients from Covid-19 in Maharashtra stands at 77,36,275, according to health bulletin data.

On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks.

The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said that vaccination against Covid-19 will be prioritised. “We are seeing a surge in Mumbai, Thane and Pune. However, there are hardly any hospitalisations. This is because we have been successful in our vaccination programme," he added.

