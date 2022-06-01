Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai reports 739 new Covid cases, 46% jump since yesterday
Mumbai reports 739 new Covid cases, 46% jump since yesterday

  • The positivity rate stood at 8.4 per cent.
The positivity rate stood at 8.4 per cent. (Pic for representation)
The positivity rate stood at 8.4 per cent. (Pic for representation)
Updated on Jun 01, 2022 07:26 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a jump of 46 per cent since Tuesday the city saw 506 infections. The positivity rate stood at 8.4 per cent.

The sharp rise comes even as  Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope admitted on Wednesday that Covid-19 cases have been increasing in Mumbai, Pune and Thane. Addressing a press conference, he said, "There are 3,475 cases (in Mumbai, Pune and Thane) of which 2,500 cases are from Mumbai alone."

Tope said people need to take precautions and avoid leaving homes unless necessary. "Use of masks will be made mandatory," the minister said during the press conference.

On Tuesday, Mumbai saw a 200 per cent increase in Covid cases in May compared to cases in April.

The city also saw a 133 per cent increase in the first half of May compared to the second half.

On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal instructed civic officials to ramp up testing for Covid on a war footing and keep the staff of jumbo field hospitals on alert in wake of a tremendous rise in new cases over the past few weeks.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

mumbai covid-19
Wednesday, June 01, 2022
