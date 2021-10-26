Covid-19: Maharashtra reports lowest single-day cases in over a year

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 889 Covid-19 cases, its lowest single-day caseload in 511 days. A total of 841 coronavirus infections were reported on May 5 last year. The positivity rate in the state has dropped significantly as well during this period, down to 1.05% from 12.82%.

The Covid-19 caseload was low also because relatively fewer tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Fewer tests are conducted over weekends, while the turnaround time for the test results to be delivered also becomes longer.

A total of 84,460 Covid-19 tests were carried out. On May 5, 2020, 6,561 tests were done, showing a positivity rate of 12.82%.

Maharashtra’s overall tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases reached 6,603,850 on Monday.

Rahul Pandit, an intensive care specialist and a member of the state’s Covid task force, cited two reasons for the fall in numbers - fewer infections of late and fewer tests being done on Sunday. “The number of cases is definitely decreasing. In addition, we always get lesser cases on Monday as fewer tests are conducted on Sundays. The factual indication is the numbers from Wednesday onwards,” said Pandit.

Ameet Mandot, another doctor, attributed the decreasing numbers to the Covid-19 vaccination drive. “The mass [coronavirus] vaccinations taking place in Maharashtra have been effective in containing the virus. The vaccine has been able to blunt the effects of the virus significantly,” Mandot said.