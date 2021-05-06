Covid-19: 33,807 get the jab in Mumbai on Wednesday

Vaccination for those above 45 years of age began in Mumbai on Wednesday after the civic body received a fresh stock of vaccine on Tuesday. A total of 33,807 citizens were vaccinated.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also vaccinated 2,294 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years across five centres in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Of the 33,807 beneficiaries, 26,806 received their second doses.

Among the beneficiaries 17,356 were senior citizens, 11,009 were citizens in the age group of 45-59 years, 2,017 were frontline workers, and 1,131 were healthcare workers.

From Tuesday, vaccination in the age group of 45 years and above restarted across Mumbai, after it was suspended for three days since Saturday due to a shortage in doses. Vaccination at the five centres that are now catering to the age group of 18-44 years, alongside vaccination for those in the age group of 45 years and above, took place amid reports of overcrowding at BKC jumbo facility and Rajawadi Hospital.

By Wednesday night, photographs circulated on social media of overcrowding and a stampede like situation at the BKC Jumbo facility.

However, Dr Rajesh Dere, the dean of BKC jumbo facility said, “There was only some crowding at BKC jumbo facility in the morning before we opened the vaccination centre at noon. Despite BMC’s request to beneficiaries on Tuesday, that vaccination would start post noon, people started gathering at the centre at 6am itself. Once doses arrived and gates of the vaccination centre opened at noon, everything went smoothly.”

In a statement on Wednesday night, BMC’s public relations management department said, “There was no mismanagement at BKC. On the contrary, the citizens were requested to come after 12pm as doses were to come in the morning. Local administration and police also appealed to the citizens. However, people started crowding the centre in the morning hours. Once the doses arrived, vaccination was carried out smoothly.”

Responding to a fake message circulating on social media, that this centre was operational for vaccinating beneficiaries in the 18-44 years age group, BMC on Wednesday morning urged citizens not to rush to the centre.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner of the G/North ward, with jurisdiction over the area, said, “Many 18 to 44 age group beneficiaries gathered at Kohinoor insisting for vaccination. I urge all to please spread this message: vaccination at this centre is only for people in the age group of 45 years and above, getting a first or second dose. Drive-in is only for senior citizens and specially-abled citizens.”

Vaccination will take place for beneficiaries between the age group of 18-44 years at five vaccination centres on Thursday. No walk-ins will be permitted, BMC tweeted on Wednesday. Only those who have registered on the Co-WIN application and received a slot from BMC will get vaccinated.

