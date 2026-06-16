MUMBAI: Commuters travelling on the Central Line during late-night and early-morning hours are likely to face disruptions as Central Railway has announced a series of nightly mega blocks between Matunga and Kurla stations from June 18 to June 25.

CR announces eight nights of mega blocks for Sion ROB work

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The blocks have been scheduled to facilitate the launch of massive girders for the Sion Road Over Bridge (ROB), a key component of the ongoing Mumbai CSMT–Kurla fifth and sixth railway line project. During the block period, suburban train services between Mumbai CSMT and Kurla will remain suspended for two to four hours on select nights.

According to Central Railway officials, the block timings will vary over the eight-day period depending on the nature of work planned. The longest disruption is scheduled on the night of June 18–19, when train operations between Kurla and Mumbai CSMT will remain suspended from 12.45 am to 3.45 am. On the remaining nights, the blocks are expected to last between 1.5 and 2 hours, generally falling between 1.10 am and 3.10 am.

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{{^usCountry}} The restrictions will affect several late-night and early-morning suburban services, including the 12.24 am Mumbai CSMT–Thane local and the 4.04 am Thane–Mumbai CSMT local, which will remain impacted for most of the block duration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The restrictions will affect several late-night and early-morning suburban services, including the 12.24 am Mumbai CSMT–Thane local and the 4.04 am Thane–Mumbai CSMT local, which will remain impacted for most of the block duration. {{/usCountry}}