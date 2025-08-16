Search
Sat, Aug 16, 2025
CR presents plan to set up 1650 CCTVs along railway tracks

ByShashank Rao
Published on: Aug 16, 2025 04:18 am IST

This will help the CR authorities in documenting evidence in cases of untoward incidents and accidents, curbing cases of passenger lootings, spotting members of the fatka gang, and identifying trespassing activities, said a source from CR

Mumbai: The Central Railway (CR) recently came up with an elaborate plan to install 1,650 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras along railway lines, to keep surveillance on tracks, train-parking yards, encroachment zones and hotspots with high crime rates. This decision comes after the August 3 incident, where a long-distance train passenger fell from the train after being struck by the notorious ‘fatka gang’.

Mumbai, India - June 15, 2020: Commuters at Kurla railway station after Central Railways resume Local Train Service for Essential Staff, during Nationwide Lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai, India, on Monday, June 15, 2020. (Photo by Vijayanand Gupta/ HT PHOTO)
Mumbai, India - June 15, 2020: Commuters at Kurla railway station after Central Railways resume Local Train Service for Essential Staff, during Nationwide Lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai, India, on Monday, June 15, 2020. (Photo by Vijayanand Gupta/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

This will help the CR authorities in documenting evidence in cases of untoward incidents and accidents, curbing cases of passenger lootings, spotting members of the fatka gang, and identifying trespassing activities, said a source from CR.

“We will begin with installing the cameras at seven locations near Titwala, Ambivli, Shahad and Vashi stations that are hotspots of fatka-gang attacks. Subsequently, we will expand it in the coming months. In total, 1650 CCTVs will be installed,” said a CR official. There have been 12-15 incidents of fatka-gang attacks since January, of which 50% operate near these railway stations, he added.

Fatka gang is a group of notorious robbers stationed near the railway tracks, targeting local and long-distance train passengers to snatch mobile phones and other valuables. They identify locations on rail lines that have a curve where trains slow down and attack the passengers’ hands with sticks and stones, causing their phones to fall out of the train. The robbers would then pick up the fallen phone and run away. The name ‘fatka’ comes from a Marathi word, which means a hit. For their robbery pattern of hitting on the hand, it is named the ‘fatka’ gang. The railway police have also formed special teams to investigate crimes by such gangs.

The other locations to have CCTV cameras installed include Kurla, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Bhiwandi, and Wadala rail stations. Though these CCTV cameras are not equipped with advanced technologies like facial recognition, like those installed at railway stations, they will play a crucial role in tracking movements near tracks, said another CR official.

