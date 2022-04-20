CR to build bridge across Kurla station to ease movement of funeral processions

MUMBAI The Central Railway, along with the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), will soon start the construction of a foot over bridge across the railway lines at Kurla, to allow the movement of funeral processions to the Kasaiwada cemetery.

Due to the lack of an alternative road, the processions would usually pass through the Trombay railway line. The foot over bridge, which is expected to be complete by the end of 2022, will be constructed on the east side of Kurla railway station on the Trombay railway line, which connects Takshila Nagar in Kurla East with the Kasaiwada cemetery.

Recently, as the railways had closed the area near Trombay railway lines due to construction work, people had to use railway platforms and foot over bridges to reach the cemetery.

“The bridge is being constructed on the mid section after consultation with civic officials. The construction for the public bridge will begin soon,” said a senior Central Railway official.

The zonal railways has also floated a tender and plans to start the work immediately after monsoon.

Meanwhile, passenger associations have been writing to the minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve for the construction of the foot over bridge, as the processions lead to crowding at Kurla railway station. They have been asking for the bridge for 10 years now.

“We have been constantly raising the issue as there is no place for passengers to walk when a procession passes through, particularly during peak hours. Constant letters have been written to railway and BMC officials…the second bridge connecting west to east should also be constructed soon,” said Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.