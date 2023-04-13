MUMBAI: Promoters of Creative Plastics Group have purchased eight luxury apartments in a K Raheja Corp Homes project in Mahalaxmi for a sum of ₹154.6 crore.

8 SoBo luxury apartments sold for ₹ 154.6 crore

The sea-facing apartments are located from the 10th floor to 21st floor in Raheja Modern Vivarea North Tower 1 and together span across a net carpet area of 22,565 square feet. The sale transactions were registered in February and March and the deal includes 24 car parking spaces with three allocated to each apartment, indicated the documents accessed and shared by propstack.com.

The documents indicated that two apartments of 2,873 sq ft each on the 16th and 17th floors were registered in the name of Creative Plastics Ltd and Vikaschand Omprakash Agarwal. These apartments cost ₹20.08 crore each and were registered on February 14 and 17.

Five apartments of 2,891 sq ft each on the 18th, 19th, 20th and 21st floors were registered in the names of Ritesh Kailashchand Agarwal, Anshu Agarwal, Madhuri Surendra Agarwal, Pankaj Kailash Agarwal and Puhpalata H Agarwal for sums ranging from ₹19.40 crore to ₹20.20 crore. The smallest apartment of 2,364 sq ft costing ₹15.36 crore on the 10th floor was registered in the name of Mega Plastics Ltd.

After the success of Raheja Vivarea towers, the K Raheja Corp Homes launched two Raheja Modern Vivarea on the defunct Modern Textile Mill land in January. The project offers views of Mahalaxmi Racecourse and the Arabian Sea.

In another transaction, playback singer Sonu Nigam has purchased two units on the ground and first floor admeasuring 2,767 sq ft and 2,780 sq ft in Unicorn project in Andheri West for a sum of ₹11.37 crore. Unicorn is a project by Saroj Landmark Realty LLP and the deal was registered on March 15, the documents showed.