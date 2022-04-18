Crime branch arrests habitual criminal from Ghatkopar

Mumbai: The Mumbai crime branch has arrested a 27-year-old who was involved in over 20 cases of kidnappings, robberies, and house-breakings and is also wanted in a murder case.

The accused identified as Amol Mohan Awate, a resident of Samata Nagar in Ghatkopar (East), was externed from Mumbai city in 2018 for two years in view of his criminal activities, particularly in the Pant Nagar area in Ghatkopar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Awate along with his five associates had on October 27, 2020, allegedly assaulted one, Ambadas Salve, 55, in Vikroli with iron rods and wooden sticks when he was returning from work. Salve suffered a severe head injury and died in the hospital the next day.

A murder and rioting case was registered in the Vikroli police station against Awate and his associates. Police had arrested his five associates but he was on the run.

During investigation police learnt that Awate assaulted Salve over the previous enmity, said deputy commissioner of police Datta Nalawade of the crime branch.

According to the police, a police constable Santosh Gurav got information about the accused will be arriving in the Nityanand Nagar area. He informed the team who laid a trap and arrested Awate around 10:30 am on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the search, we recovered a country-made pistol, sickle and a knife from him. The accused had created terror in Ghatkopar where 20 cases of assault, house break-ins, robberies, and kidnappings are registered against him. The accused is also involved in drug-related cases, said Nalawade.