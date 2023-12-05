The total number of cognisable offences registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were 620,356 and those under Special & Local Laws (SLL) were 233,114, totaling to 853,470 cognizable offences in the 19 metropolitan cities of the country which have a population of over two million, data shows. This was a fall of 10.4% over 2021 when a total of 952,273 cognisable offences were registered.

Crimes against women rise in Mumbai, second only to Delhi, reveal NCRB stats

Overall crimes against women increased from 4,583 cases in 2020, to 5,543 in 2021, and to 6,176 in 2022. This placed the city second only to Delhi in this parameter – the Capital registered a whopping 14,158 number of crimes against women in 2022. There were 1,859 cases registered under section 354 (molestation) in Mumbai, as against 2,002 such cases in Delhi.

Violent crimes, which consist of murders, grievous assault, rapes and molestations, have gone up from the previous year, as per the data released on Sunday. In some of these categories, Mumbai recorded the highest number of cases registered among metros in 2022, while many others was a close second.

The total number of crimes registered under IPC in the financial capital have increased from 50,158 in 2020 to 63,689 in 2021 and to 69,289 in 2022.

Mumbai also ranked high in terms of various kinds of sexual harassment of women.

In some cases, Mumbai saw numbers higher than Delhi. A total of 667 cases of “outraging the modesty of women” under section 509 of IPC were registered in Mumbai in 2022, as against 387 in Delhi. The number of cases of human trafficking with women as victims was also the highest in Mumbai at 37.

Advocate Abha Singh who practices in Bombay high court said that it may be that women in Mumbai are better empowered to report crimes.