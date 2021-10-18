Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Cruise drugs bust case: NCB witness faces new FIR for cheating two Palghar youths
mumbai news

Cruise drugs bust case: NCB witness faces new FIR for cheating two Palghar youths

Palghar Kelwe Coastal police have registered a first information report (FIR) for cheating, forgery and breach of trust under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Kiran Gosavi, the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) independent witness in the cruise drugs bust case, in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan is an accused
Palghar Kelwe Coastal police have registered a first information report (FIR) for cheating, forgery and breach of trust under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Kiran Gosavi, the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) independent witness in the cruise drugs bust case, in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan is an accused. (HT FILE)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 07:23 PM IST
By Ram Parmar

Palghar Kelwe Coastal police have registered a first information report (FIR) for cheating, forgery and breach of trust under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Kiran Gosavi, the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) independent witness in the cruise drugs bust case, in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan is an accused.

Gosavi, who was seen in a selfie with Aryan following the latter’s detention by NCB on October 2 and had claimed that he is a private detective, is booked for allegedly cheating two youths from Edwan village in Palghar in 2018 on the pretext of getting them jobs in the hotel industry at Kaula Lumpur, Malaysia. The complainants were allegedly given fake tourist visas and flight tickets, owing to which they were turned away by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Kochi airport in December 2018.

Despite receiving a complaint against Gosavi in 2019, Kelwa police registered the FIR only on Monday. Assistant inspector Bhimsen Gaikwad of Kelwe Coastal police station said, “I admit that there was a delay in registering the FIR as we were investigating the case. Now the FIR has been registered and we have formed a team to nab Gosavi, who is hiding somewhere in India. We had received the written complaint from the two youths in September 2019,” said Gaikwad.

RELATED STORIES

It has been revealed that many youths have alleged that Gosavi had cheated them, made them work abroad and embezzled millions of rupees. He now faces five FIRS across various police stations in Maharashtra.

The complainants in the Palghar case, Utkarsh Tare and Adarsh ​​Kini, claim that they had paid Gosavi 1.65 lakh for employing them in a reputed hotel chain in Kaula Lumpur.

“We came in contact with Gosavi through social media after he posted about job opportunities in Malaysia and fell into the trap,” said Kini.

“We made online transfers to account of Gosavi, who runs his fraud company from Navi Mumbai. My parents had mortgaged their gold jewellery to pay Gosavi for the job, ticket and visa. However, after we were turned away by CISF for carrying fake tickets and visas, we returned to Palghar. Gosavi stopped answering our calls since then,” said Tare.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mumbai : 17 days on, 56-yr-old gets 3 years’ jail term for flashing woman in garden

With largest oxygen backup, Mumbai’s Kanjurmarg Covid jumbo centre ready for 3rd wave

Maharashtra extends timing of restaurants; amusement parks to reopen from Oct 22

Mumbai’s first restaurant on wheels opens at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs England, T20 World Cup
Covid-19 Cases
CBSE Board Exams 2022 term 1 datesheet
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bitcoin
Farmer Protest
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP