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CSMIA to halt flights for 6 hours today as runways shut for maintenance

The maintenance drive spans 1,033 acres and focuses on checking runway conditions, fixing wear and tear, and putting in place preventive measures for safer landings and take-offs during the monsoon season

Published on: May 07, 2026 03:46 am IST
By Ateeq Shaikh
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Mumbai: Flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will be halted for six hours between 11am and 5pm on Thursday owing to the shutting of both the runways for annual pre-monsoon maintenance to prepare for the rainy season.

CSMIA to halt flights for 6 hours today as runways shut for maintenance

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the airport operator said the maintenance is crucial for preserving the health and longevity of airside infrastructure.

“Both the primary runway 09/27 and secondary runway 14/32 will be temporarily non-operational. As part of CSMIA’ s comprehensive monsoon contingency plan, stakeholder consultation was carried out six months in advance to notify airlines and other stakeholders, enabling airlines to adjust their flight schedules well ahead of time, enabling them to plan appropriately,” the statement said.

The maintenance drive spans 1,033 acres and focuses on checking runway conditions, fixing wear and tear, and putting in place preventive measures for safer landings and take-offs during the monsoon season. The work will be closely monitored using machinery to ensure it is completed within the designated six hour window.

 
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