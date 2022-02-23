CSMT’s world-class restoration work of 1,642 crore to begin soon

MUMBAI: The iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), formerly known as Victoria Terminus- a UNESCO recognised world heritage site and the biggest railway terminal in Mumbai, is all set to get a makeover with world-class facilities at a cost of ₹1,642 crore, work for which is likely to begin soon.

The initial restoration and development work will begin at the CSMT heritage building and then the terminus work will follow, which will be undertaken by the Central Railway (CR).

The heritage plan for the development and the restoration work of the building of CSMT has been submitted to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) heritage committee and is awaiting approval. “The plans for the heritage building have been submitted to the heritage committee for approval. Few changes have been made in the plan for the development,” said Anil Kumar Lahoti, general manager, Central Railway.

After the permission is received from the BMC committee, the zonal railway will begin the restoration work of the heritage building. The redevelopment work of the CSMT station was earlier supposed to be undertaken by Indian Railway Station Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC), a subsidiary of the Indian Railways. However, the railway ministry decided to shut the subsidiary and now the respective zonal railways are asked to undertake the redevelopment work.

The development work of CSMT also includes construction of malls, commercial development at CSMT, Byculla and Wadi Bunder. A city centre rail mall will be constructed at CSMT along with other commercial developments at the terminus, Byculla railway station and Central Railway’s Wadi Bunder railway yard. Nearly 2.5 lakh sq metres of land will be used for commercial developments of which 1.3 lakh sq metres will be utilised at CSMT and 80 thousand sq metres at Byculla and 30 thousand sq metres at Wadi Bunder.

Outstation terminus along with harbour railway will be operated from the PD Mello entrance of the CSMT terminus under the redevelopment plan. The redevelopment will be done under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model and Adani Railways Transport, Godrej Properties Limited, Oberoi Realty Limited, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, ISQ Asia Infrastructure, GMR Enterprises Private Limited, Moribus Holdings Private Limited, Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Limited and BIF IV Infrastructure Holding were among the shortlisted bidders.

