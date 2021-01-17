Cyber police arrests Gujarat man for duping 22,000 people via fake shopping website

Mumbai cyber police busted a major cyber fraud gang that duped 22,000 people across the country through fake shopping websites.

The head of the gang, Ashish Ahire, a 32-year-old technology expert who studied in London, has been arrested from Gujarat. Police have also identified 11 more such fake websites that similarly dupe people on social media sites.

The cyber police on Sunday stated that it received multiple complaints regarding online fraud through the website shopiiee.com. Further investigations revealed that nearly 22,000 people were duped by the website to the tune of ₹70 lakh.

“The fake website was selling dress material, imitation jewellery, and other household items through advertisements on Facebook,” said Rashmi Karandikar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (cyber crime).

The investigation led police to the website’s owner who was operating it from Surat, Gujarat. A team of senior inspector S Shastrabudhe, inspector Pramod Khopikar and assistant inspector Ravikiran Naale then arrested the accused and are questioning him to recover the money.

There were several complaints against the website about the fraud from consumers, a police officer said.

The arrested accused has been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act for cheating, impersonation, etc. He has been sent to judicial custody by a local court.

The police are currently looking for his associates.

During investigation, the police learnt that there are more such websites that are cheating people. The police have identified 11 such fake websites and warned people from using them.