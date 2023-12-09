Cyber Police nabs 19-yr- old for duping man of 43 lakh

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Cyber Police apprehended a 19-year-old cyber fraudster, part of a seven-member gang from Rajasthan on charges of cheating a thirty-three-year-old man from Koparkahiarane for ₹43 lakh after luring him to earn big returns by commenting, liking, and subscribing YouTube channels. The complainant had registered the case in September after which the police authorities started investigations.

Police Inspector Gajanan Kadam from the Navi Mumbai cyber police station stated, “This is at least a seven-tier crime wherein no one-tier accused know the details of the one before them or after them. There is one team who procures SIM cards, another who finds the data to cheat people, another who approaches them, another who collects the money in his account, another who withdraws it, another who invests it, and so on. To crack the whole chain is a difficult task as they are spread across the country. Our efforts are on to nab the remaining accused as well.”

The accused arrested has been identified as Budharam Jhunjaram Devasi,19, a resident of Jodhpur, Rajasthan. A diploma in pharmacy graduate, Devasi was preparing for his higher studies when his elder brother who is wanted in the case told him that he would receive money in his account which he needed to withdraw. The duo had withdrawn money multiple times from the victim’s bank account, captured on CCTV footage. While Devasi was apprehended, his brother managed to escape, leaving the police in pursuit. The wanted accused had invested the withdrawn money in cryptocurrency.

The police froze the bank account containing ₹35 lakh. Devasi now faces charges under sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC, along with section 66 D (cheats by personating using a communication device or computer resource) of the IT Act. Devasi is currently in judicial custody, said police.