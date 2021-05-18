Cyclone Tauktae: 20 local trains cancelled, 50 delayed

Tree falls and falling of loose banners owing to gusty winds and heavy showers from cyclone Tauktae led to cancellation of 20 local trains and delay in 50 on Monday. Mumbai Metro train services were functional, however, monorail services were suspended as a precautionary measure.

The BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) also diverted its buses on 72 routes owing to waterlogging on 19 roads, including Hindmata Cinema, Dadar; SV Road; National College, Bandra, Grant Road station road; Gandhi market, Sion; Sheetal Cinema, Kurla West and Navy Nagar, Malad West.

On the Western Railway, a tree fall was reported on the railway tracks between Churchgate and Marine Lines, disrupting the services. The services were restored at 8.10pm on Monday.

On the Central Railway, a tree branch fell on a local train between Ghatkopar and Vikhroli railway stations on Monday morning. Slow local train services were shifted on the fast line.

A loose banner fell on the overhead wires near Chunabhatti and GTB Nagar railway stations on the harbour

line. Local train services were also suspended between Wadala and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) after waterlogging was reported at Masjid Bunder railway station. The services were resumed after two hours. Train services resumed at 2.40pm on Monday, but were suspended again after branches of a tree fell on railway tracks between Sewri and Cotton Green railway stations.

“Due to gusty winds, tree branches fell on the overhead equipment on the sixth line near Dombivli station. Branches were removed immediately in one hour. No repercussions were felt on mail express or suburban local trains.” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway.

A plastic fibre sheet came on the railway tracks near Dahisar railway station on the Western Railway. Train services were halted and the fibre sheet was removed. At Umroli railway station, due to heavy wind, the station cover shed fell on the overhead wire at 6.05 pm.