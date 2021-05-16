Cyclone Tauktae alert: BMC suspends vaccine drive in Mumbai for Monday

The Covid-19 vaccination drive for all age groups has been suspended in Mumbai on Monday, for a day, in view of the warning issued by IMD of heavy rain and gusty winds due to cyclone Tauktae, civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Sunday.

In a statement, Chahal said, “In view of the warning of a high-intensity cyclone issued by IMD, the vaccination programme in Mumbai for Monday (17th May) is cancelled.”

The vaccination drive will resume in Mumbai on Tuesday. There are presently 260 vaccination centres across the city, of which 166 are operated by the Brihanmumbai MunIcipal Corporation (BMC), 74 are private and 20 are operated by the state or central government. Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, in-charge of BMC’s public health department and disaster management department, said, “Mumbai can expect heavy rainfall and speedy winds on Monday. BMC’s disaster management department is on alert for any incidents of waterlogging, tree collapses, traffic diversions. Mumbaiites are advised not to venture out of their homes at public places. Hence, vaccination is also suspended.” Chahal on Sunday also announced that walk-in vaccination will be allowed for beneficiaries above age 60, who are getting their first dose, but only for Covishield vaccines.

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (May 18 to 20), beneficiaries in the 60 years and above age group taking their first dose of Covishield, those who are due for the second dose of Covaxin, and differently abled beneficiaries will qualify for walk-in vaccinations. On these three days, only health and frontline workers can get their second dose of Covishield as many have completed 12 weeks since their first dose. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday vaccination will be allowed via online appointment through the Co-Win portal.