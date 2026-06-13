Dadar bus crash: Driver discharged from hospital, served notice of appearance by police

Mumbai: The Shivaji Park police have served a notice of appearance to Vikas Padave, the BEST bus driver involved in the fatal June 8 accident in Dadar, after he was discharged by Sion Hospital on Friday.

A 26-year-old delivery rider was killed and six other people were injured after an electric BEST bus rammed into five vehicles near Plaza Cinema in Dadar on June 8, before crashing into a crane at a bridge construction site (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

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The police have also received the regional transport office’s (RTO’s) report after it inspected the electric bus, officers said. They are now awaiting the findings of BEST’s inquiry committee before concluding their investigation.

A 26-year-old delivery rider was killed and six other people were injured after an electric BEST bus rammed into five vehicles near Plaza Cinema in Dadar on June 8, before crashing into a crane at a bridge construction site.

HT had earlier reported that the bus did not suffer a brake malfunction or any other technical fault, according to preliminary checks conducted by the Tardeo RTO on June 10. BEST officials have said that the possibility of human error appears higher at this stage, while stressing that the final investigation report is still being prepared.

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{{^usCountry}} “We have received the report from the RTO and we are going through it,” said a police officer from the Shivaji Park police station. “We are also waiting for a report from BEST, which has appointed a committee to inquire into the accident. We have recorded statements of witnesses and have also sought various details from BEST relating to Padave’s hiring and training.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have received the report from the RTO and we are going through it,” said a police officer from the Shivaji Park police station. “We are also waiting for a report from BEST, which has appointed a committee to inquire into the accident. We have recorded statements of witnesses and have also sought various details from BEST relating to Padave’s hiring and training.” {{/usCountry}}

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Padave, who suffered leg injuries in the accident, appeared before the Shivaji Park police on Friday after being discharged by Sion Hospital. He was then served a notice of appearance under section 35 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and allowed to leave, the police officer added.

A notice under section 35 of the BNSS is served when the police want to question an accused about a crime, but are not legally allowed to arrest them immediately. According to the law, for any offence where the maximum jail term is seven years or less, issuing a notice is the default rule, while making an immediate arrest is the exception. Padave has been booked for causing death by negligence, which carries a jail term of up to five years.

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“We have already recorded his statement and he has claimed it was a technical error in the vehicle and not a human error. He tried his best to save lives and that is why he rammed the vehicle into an under-construction site,” said the police officer.

Police also said that the condition of 22-year-old student Vrishabh Gupta, who suffered serious head injuries in the accident, has improved and that he is likely to be discharged soon. The five other injured persons sustained minor injuries. Niyaz Shaikh, 22, a delivery rider and resident of Null Bazaar, died in the accident.