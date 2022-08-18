Dahi Handi set for grand comeback as Gokulashtami is being celebrated on Friday

With the State Government easing all the Covid restrictions for the Dahi Handi festival on Friday, over 200 organisers in Navi Mumbai are gearing up for a grand comeback after two years.

With Navi Mumbai having the original inhabitants, a large Agri-Koli community residing here, apart from the ‘commercial’ dahi handis, there are a host of traditional dahi handi festivities in the villages. With urbanisation over time, there are large-scale festivities now happening in all the nodes of the city organised by both the new mandals as well as the old ones.

One of the biggest Dahi Handis in the city is being organised in Airoli by Shiv Sena leader and former NMMC opposition leader, Vijay Chougule, through his Sunil Chougule Sports Club. Chougule said, “We have increased the prize money this year to ₹11 lakh and are looking forward to even more participation from both Navi Mumbai and Mumbai Govindas. Thanks to the relief given by the government, we are leaving no stone unturned to make this festival a major success.”

A special attraction this time is in Sanpada, where BJP leader Pandurang Amle is holding a Golden Dahi Handi fest. Amle said, “The pot is worth several lakhs of rupees made of gold and will be given to the winning team. There will also be cash rewards worth lakhs of rupees.”

A Dahi Handi has been organised at APMC fruit market by MNS leader Vinod Parte. In Panvel city, BJP leader Amar Thakur has organised a Dahi Handi offering ₹3.33 lakh cash award. In Karanjade area of Panvel, local leader Rameshwar Angre has organised Sarpanch Dahi Handi, offering ₹3.33 lakh cash reward.

There are some major Dahi Handi festivities that are, however, missing this year. These include that of youth leader Vaibhav Naik’s Dahi Handi in Koparkhairane and that of former standing committee chairman Navin Gavte in Digha.