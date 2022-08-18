Dahi Handi set for grand comeback as Gokulashtami is being celebrated on Friday
With the State Government easing all the Covid restrictions for the Dahi Handi festival, over 200 organisers in Navi Mumbai are gearing up for Gokulashtami on Friday
With the State Government easing all the Covid restrictions for the Dahi Handi festival on Friday, over 200 organisers in Navi Mumbai are gearing up for a grand comeback after two years.
With Navi Mumbai having the original inhabitants, a large Agri-Koli community residing here, apart from the ‘commercial’ dahi handis, there are a host of traditional dahi handi festivities in the villages. With urbanisation over time, there are large-scale festivities now happening in all the nodes of the city organised by both the new mandals as well as the old ones.
One of the biggest Dahi Handis in the city is being organised in Airoli by Shiv Sena leader and former NMMC opposition leader, Vijay Chougule, through his Sunil Chougule Sports Club. Chougule said, “We have increased the prize money this year to ₹11 lakh and are looking forward to even more participation from both Navi Mumbai and Mumbai Govindas. Thanks to the relief given by the government, we are leaving no stone unturned to make this festival a major success.”
A special attraction this time is in Sanpada, where BJP leader Pandurang Amle is holding a Golden Dahi Handi fest. Amle said, “The pot is worth several lakhs of rupees made of gold and will be given to the winning team. There will also be cash rewards worth lakhs of rupees.”
A Dahi Handi has been organised at APMC fruit market by MNS leader Vinod Parte. In Panvel city, BJP leader Amar Thakur has organised a Dahi Handi offering ₹3.33 lakh cash award. In Karanjade area of Panvel, local leader Rameshwar Angre has organised Sarpanch Dahi Handi, offering ₹3.33 lakh cash reward.
There are some major Dahi Handi festivities that are, however, missing this year. These include that of youth leader Vaibhav Naik’s Dahi Handi in Koparkhairane and that of former standing committee chairman Navin Gavte in Digha.
Provide security to Bhandara gang-rape victim, deputy chairperson directs state
Mumbai: Deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra legislative council Dr Neelam Gorhe on Thursday directed the state government to provide security to the victim of the Bhandara gang-rape. Gorhe also directed the state to ensure that the victim gets free medical treatment. The directives were issued in the legislative council after legislators from the opposition parties raised issues faced by the gang-rape victim. The perpetrators also brutalised her, causing serious internal injuries to her private parts.
Minor girl gang-raped by three men in Virar
Palghar: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men on Thursday in Virar, according to police officials. The minor had stepped out of her home to get her mobile phone repaired when her female 'friend', invited her to an isolated spot and then she called her three male friends, who raped and molested her. The police have arrested three accused in the case, including the female accomplice, while one accused is absconding.
CBI opposes Maiank Mehta’s foreign travel, says his role in PNB fraud yet to be ascertained
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday told the Bombay high court that Maiank Mehta, brother-in-law of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, should not be allowed to travel abroad as it was yet to find out his role in the Punjab National Bank fraud. A single-judge bench of justice P D Naik was hearing an application filed by the CBI opposing the special Enforcement Directorate court's order permitting Mehta to travel to Hong Kong.
Chennai woman files complaint after finding insect crawling in her food
A woman from Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai has reportedly filed a complaint against one of the city's famous restaurants after allegedly finding a worm in the food Rani ordered. According to reports published by some media outlets, Ms Rani, a resident of Ashok Nagar in Chennai, had visited Vasantha Bhavant at a mall and ordered 'chhola puri'. When she received the order, she noticed a worm crawling in her food.
‘Vidhwaa vilaap’: JDU leader's take on BJP allegations of jungle raj in Bihar
Recent political developments in Bihar have left many stunned and fuming, while others have rejoiced over the realignments. As Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and renewed his alliance with Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal, both camps are engaged in frequent war of words and attacking each in all means possible. 'Vidhwaa Vilaap' Kumar's close aide and Janata Dal-United (JDU) chief Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh is also not far behind.
