Day 3: 90% of Garib Nagar slums flattened

MUMBAI: As temperatures soared and dust filled the air, families at Garib Nagar in Bandra East spent another day scrambling to salvage whatever belongings they could from their collapsing homes, many without access to food or water, as the Western Railway’s massive anti-encroachment drive entered its third day on Thursday.

iiiMumbai, India - May 20, 2026: The Third day of an anti-encroachment drive on railway land at the ‘Garib Nagar’ slum, Bandra East in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Barring around 100 eligible houses, nearly 500 shanties at Garib Nagar were razed during the operation. “On the third day of the demolition drive, nearly 90% slums have been razed,” said Vineet Abhishek, chief public relations officer, Western Railway.

Apart from the structures at Garib Nagar, two more religious structures at the circulating area of Bandra Terminus were also demolished as part of the drive.

However, approximately 100 eligible hutments will continue to remain in a truncated version of Garib Nagar for now. It remains uncertain how long these structures will continue to exist, though sources said it could take at least four months before the residents are relocated elsewhere.

“In the next few days, agencies will, through coordinated efforts, plan their rehabilitation,” Abhishek added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The owners of these nearly 100 hutments fall under the Project Affected Persons category and meet the eligibility criteria for alternate housing. The responsibility of allotting them rehabilitation homes will lie with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) as part of the multi-agency coordination process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The owners of these nearly 100 hutments fall under the Project Affected Persons category and meet the eligibility criteria for alternate housing. The responsibility of allotting them rehabilitation homes will lie with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) as part of the multi-agency coordination process. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

In contrast to the riot-like situation witnessed on Wednesday, Thursday’s demolition drive remained peaceful. On Thursday, around 1,100 personnel and 13 machines were deployed for what is being regarded as the Western Railway’s largest anti-encroachment drive.

“Work does not stop at night and we continue with the debris-clearing process,” the spokesperson said.

Starting Thursday, authorities began dismantling “softer structures”, upper-floor portions constructed above eligible hutments, while ensuring that the ground-floor structures are not damaged.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Officials said clearing debris from the ground zero area is expected to take nearly a month. The demolition drive will continue on Friday as well, with manpower and machinery remaining deployed till May 23. After May 23, reduced manpower will continue post-demolition work, following which authorities plan to fence the area to prevent re-encroachment.