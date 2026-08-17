Dead lizard found in birthday cake in Maharashtra’s Nalasopara; 11 fall ill, 3 in ICU

What began as a birthday celebration for a 25-year-old Nalasopara woman and neighbourhood children turned into a medical emergency on Saturday night after 11 people, including seven children, fell ill after eating the birthday cake. The children later discovered a dead house lizard buried inside a layer of the cake.

Three of the seven children are currently undergoing treatment in the ICU of Vijayalakshmi Hospital, in Nalasopara. (HT photo)

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The affected persons- seven children and four women- reportedly suffered vomiting, severe abdominal pain and a burning sensation in the chest shortly after consuming the cake. Three of the seven children are currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Vijayalakshmi Hospital, a municipal hospital in Nalasopara.

The dead lizard was discovered by the children after they had eaten the cake. House lizards can carry harmful bacteria, including Salmonella, as well as potentially harmful waste and contaminants on their bodies, making accidental consumption a serious food-safety concern.

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Birthday celebrations take a horrific turn

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{{^usCountry}} According to the police, the 25-year-old woman, who resides in the Neelkantheshwar building in the Takipada area of Nalasopara East, was celebrating her birthday on Saturday. Around 6pm, some children from the neighbourhood arrived with a cake to celebrate the occasion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the police, the 25-year-old woman, who resides in the Neelkantheshwar building in the Takipada area of Nalasopara East, was celebrating her birthday on Saturday. Around 6pm, some children from the neighbourhood arrived with a cake to celebrate the occasion. {{/usCountry}}

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The celebration, however, quickly turned into a nightmare. Shortly after eating the cake, the children began experiencing a burning sensation in their chests and subsequently started vomiting. They were immediately admitted to the nearby Vijayalakshmi Hospital.

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The children told hospital authorities that they had found a dead lizard inside the cake. It was subsequently revealed that a total of 11 people had suffered from food poisoning — seven children and four women.

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Three of the children are currently receiving treatment in the ICU at Vijayalakshmi Hospital. Dr Vidya Sawant from the hospital said all those affected are undergoing treatment and that their condition is currently stable.

Cops launch an investigation

Meanwhile, after being informed about the incident, officers from the Tulinj police visited the hospital and inspected the situation. Police have seized samples of the cake and sent them for testing. The exact cause of the food poisoning will be established after the samples are analysed.

Ajeev Patil, mayor of the Vasai-Virar region, said, “We are investigating the case and have also alerted the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) department to conduct a survey of the bakery from where the cake was purchased.”

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Following the incident, officers of the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted a search at Chamunda cake shop in Nalasopara, from where the cake allegedly came. The FDA subsequently cancelled the cake shop’s license on Sunday.