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Deceased patients’ kin assault resident doctors at Bhabha Hospital

According to the complaint, the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Wednesday after 29-year-old Soni Yadav died of post-delivery complications at the hospital

Published on: May 15, 2026 04:56 am IST
By Hepzi Anthony
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Mumbai: Four resident doctors in the gynaecology ward of Bhabha Hospital in Kurla were assaulted on Wednesday, allegedly by relatives of a patient who died earlier in the day. On Thursday, the Kurla police registered a first information report (FIR) in the matter based on a complaint from senior medical officer Dr Shubangi, even as doctors remained wary of attending out patient department (OPD) duties at the hospital due to fear of reprisals from relatives of the deceased.

The hospital ICU was vandalised

According to the complaint, the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Wednesday after 29-year-old Soni Yadav died of post-delivery complications at the hospital. Yadav had delivered a baby boy at the hospital a day earlier, but was placed on ventilator support on Wednesday evening after she complained of breathlessness.

After she succumbed around 10.30pm, her relatives attacked the four female doctors and vandalised the hospital’s intensive care unit. The assailants banged senior resident Dr Disha Jain’s head against the wall, while Dr Rugvedi Ingle was hit on her back and buttocks. Junior resident Dr Divya Prajapati was pushed against the trolley while another junior resident Dr Piyush Helia was pushed to the ground and kicked all over. The doctors were also abused verbally and threatened with rape and murder, the complaint noted.

The Kurla police have booked the assailants under sections 130 (assault) and 221 (preventing public servant from doing his duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, said Vikas Mahamunkar, senior police inspector, Kurla West police station.

 
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