Mumbai: Four resident doctors in the gynaecology ward of Bhabha Hospital in Kurla were assaulted on Wednesday, allegedly by relatives of a patient who died earlier in the day. On Thursday, the Kurla police registered a first information report (FIR) in the matter based on a complaint from senior medical officer Dr Shubangi, even as doctors remained wary of attending out patient department (OPD) duties at the hospital due to fear of reprisals from relatives of the deceased.

The hospital ICU was vandalised

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According to the complaint, the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Wednesday after 29-year-old Soni Yadav died of post-delivery complications at the hospital. Yadav had delivered a baby boy at the hospital a day earlier, but was placed on ventilator support on Wednesday evening after she complained of breathlessness.

After she succumbed around 10.30pm, her relatives attacked the four female doctors and vandalised the hospital’s intensive care unit. The assailants banged senior resident Dr Disha Jain’s head against the wall, while Dr Rugvedi Ingle was hit on her back and buttocks. Junior resident Dr Divya Prajapati was pushed against the trolley while another junior resident Dr Piyush Helia was pushed to the ground and kicked all over. The doctors were also abused verbally and threatened with rape and murder, the complaint noted.

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{{^usCountry}} The incident led to an uproar among the medical fraternity. In a statement issued on Thursday, vice-president of the BMC-MARD Dr Ravi Sakpal said it was extremely concerning that despite the presence of security and on-duty police personnel, the situation had escalated to such an extent that resident doctors feared for their physical safety and were unwilling to continue OPD duties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident led to an uproar among the medical fraternity. In a statement issued on Thursday, vice-president of the BMC-MARD Dr Ravi Sakpal said it was extremely concerning that despite the presence of security and on-duty police personnel, the situation had escalated to such an extent that resident doctors feared for their physical safety and were unwilling to continue OPD duties. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “No healthcare professional should ever be forced to work under fear of assault, intimidation, or possible loss of life. There must be zero tolerance for violence against healthcare workers,” Dr Sakpal said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “No healthcare professional should ever be forced to work under fear of assault, intimidation, or possible loss of life. There must be zero tolerance for violence against healthcare workers,” Dr Sakpal said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Following the incident, the BMC-MARD has demanded immediate strengthening of hospital security infrastructure, particularly in casualty and emergency wards of all civic hospitals, alongside installation of functional CCTV surveillance systems, establishment of a clear emergency response protocol for incidents involving violence against healthcare workers, and implementation of controlled entry protocols for relatives and attendants in emergency areas of civic hospitals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the incident, the BMC-MARD has demanded immediate strengthening of hospital security infrastructure, particularly in casualty and emergency wards of all civic hospitals, alongside installation of functional CCTV surveillance systems, establishment of a clear emergency response protocol for incidents involving violence against healthcare workers, and implementation of controlled entry protocols for relatives and attendants in emergency areas of civic hospitals. {{/usCountry}}

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The Kurla police have booked the assailants under sections 130 (assault) and 221 (preventing public servant from doing his duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, said Vikas Mahamunkar, senior police inspector, Kurla West police station.

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