Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Defamation case: Court likely to pronounce order on Kangana Ranaut’s plea today
mumbai news

Defamation case: Court likely to pronounce order on Kangana Ranaut’s plea today

Javed Akhtar, in his complaint, alleged that Ranaut had made several defamatory statements about him in an interview given to a news channel in July 2020, alleging that the 76-year-old writer/lyricist runs a “suicide gang”
By Charul Shah
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. (PTI)

The Dindoshi sessions court is likely to pass an order on a plea by Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for suspension of proceedings in the criminal defamation case filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar on Monday.

Ranaut had moved the sessions court through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee after the metropolitan magistrate court at Andheri had issued a bailable warrant against her.

Ranaut had contended before the sessions court that mandatory compliance of the Criminal Procedure Code was not followed in the matter, as the four witnesses named by Akhtar in his complaint have not been examined on oath.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut gets partial relief in defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar

A metropolitan magistrate court had, on March 1, issued a bailable warrant against Ranaut for failing to appear for a hearing. The court had on February 1 issued summons to Ranaut to appear before the court on March 1. The actor failed to appear in person but her lawyer, Siddiquee, appeared on her behalf.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bombay HC directs CBI to conduct preliminary probe against Anil Deshmukh

A month later, 9 unanswered questions in the Antilia-Hiran-Vaze case

Bombay HC to pronounce order on PIL filed by Param Bir Singh today

Covid-19: As cases rise in Maharashtra, regulations tighten

For non-appearance of the actress, Akhtar’s legal team sought a bailable warrant against the actress.

Akhtar, in his complaint, alleged that Ranaut had made several defamatory statements about him in an interview given to a news channel in July 2020, alleging that the 76-year-old writer/lyricist runs a “suicide gang” in Bollywood and he “threatened her to settle her dispute with actor Hrithik Roshan”, failing which she will be compelled to commit suicide.

Akhtar has said that her claims are entirely false and the statements have harmed his reputation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP